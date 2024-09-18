Three Titans Miss Opening Practice
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers, but a few players didn't appear in the team's first practice of the week.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, running back Tyjae Spears and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed did not participate in practice, leaving their statuses up in the air going into the game against the Packers.
Coach Brian Callahan mentioned in a press conference before practice that a few people would sit out due to rest and injuries but that he expected everyone to be available and healthy for the game.
Simmons and Sneed didn't have injuries from the Week 2 loss against the New York Jets, but given their veteran statuses and Sneed's injury from training camp, giving them a day of rest seems justified. It remains to be seen whether they will return to practice later in the week, but for now they are currently on the sidelines.
Spears was the only player who wasn't reported to be healthy coming out of the loss against the Jets. The second-year running back suffered an ankle injury that forced him to leave the game during the second half.
Callahan told reporters on Monday that Spears is day-to-day with the ankle injury, so it appears that they are being cautious to see if he will respond to a few days of rest.
If Spears is unable to go against the Packers, it will likely mean that Tony Pollard will be in for a big day. He's gotten nearly all of the carries so far this season, but he will eat up Spears' workload as well. Julius Chestnut could also see some action as the third-string running back, and the Titans could also look to elevate Jabari Small from the practice squad.
