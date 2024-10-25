Titans WR Gets Huge Update Before Lions Game
The 2024 NFL season has been a rough one for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley. After signing with the team during free agency, Ridley was in line to have another big-time year.
Last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ridley put together strong numbers. He caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. This season, he's not on pace for anything close to those statistics.
Through the first six games of his tenure with the Titans, Ridley has mustered up just 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. Clearly, those numbers aren't getting the job done.
Ridley even had a tough moment when he went off about his frustrations with the offense.
Ahead of this week's game against the Detroit Lions, Ridley has been dealing with a foot injury. However, a big update has been given about his status for Week 8 action.
As shared by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Ridley was a full participant in practice today and is good to go against the Lions.
Moving forward, Tennessee will need a much better version of Ridley. He'll also have an even bigger opportunity to get targets and put up production.
DeAndre Hopkins was traded this week to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a move that has completely opened up the No. 1 wide receiver role for Ridley to take over.
At this point in time, there have no reports about who will start at quarterback for the Titans against Detroit. Will Levis is still dealing with a shoulder injury. If he can't play, Mason Rudolph will get another start.
Coming into this game with a 1-5 record, Tennessee badly needs to find a way to pick up a win. Getting one on the road against a 5-1 Lions team will be no easy task. The Titans are going to need to play a nearly perfect game.
Hopefully, Ridley will be able to have his biggest game of the season so far. Tennessee needs him to be a top wide receiver no matter who is under center and help the offense start getting back on track.
