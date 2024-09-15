Titans WR Shares Frustration After Loss
The Tennessee Titans dropped to 0-2 to begin the regular season after falling 24-17 to the New York Jets in Nashville on Sunday.
Though the Titans have multiple areas to address if they want to avoid falling to 0-3, the performance of receiver Calvin Ridley has been one of the few highlights, along with the play of the defense.
Ridley has led Tennessee in receiving in both games to start the season. Titans quarterback Will Levis has had his fair share of struggles, but has clearly built a solid rapport with Ridley during the veteran receiver's first year in Nashville.
Against the Jets, Ridley got the scoring started with a 10-yard rushing touchdown before making a highlight-reel 40-yard catch in the end zone in the third quarter. He finished with four catches for a game-high 77 yards to go along with the two scores.
However, Ridley is only concerned about the game's final result.
"We lost, man," Ridley said, per the team website. "I don't want to lose, I want to win the game and go home and chill, and be happy. But we have to go back to work and figure it out. I think we're getting close, though. I'm upset, but I think we're getting close."
Titans defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons had similar postgame frustrations.
"It is frustrating, losing," Simmons said. "The things we keep talking about – taking care of the football, and getting turnovers, and it's not happening."
In the loss to Chicago, Ridley had three grabs for 50 yards.
Through two games, Ridley is clearly Tennessee's No. 1 receiver and has so far been living up to the four-year, $92 million deal he signed with the Titans this offseason after a 1,000-yard season last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tennessee will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
