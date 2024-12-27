Titans' Calvin Ridley Wants Revenge on Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans embarked on a free-agent spending spree last offseason, and the crown jewel of their haul was wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who they signed to a four-year, $92 million deal.
The Titans' addition of Ridley was two-fold, as they also managed to steal him away from an AFC South rival, as he spent 2023 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Well, Ridley saw the Jaguars again earlier this month, when the Titans fell 10-6 in a defensive battle.
Now, the 29-year-old is getting set to face Jacksonville again, as Tennessee will battle the Jaguars this Sunday.
Ridley was asked about the upcoming matchup, and he didn't waste any time firing a warning shot at his former Jacksonville squad leading into the clash.
"I've got to get them. I want to get them," Ridley told reporters, via The Tennessean. "I worked hard today. I want to work hard the rest of the week. We’re going to Jacksonville. I want to get them. I want to beat them. They talked (expletive) to me last time. I’m ready to get them."
He added that his ex-Jaguars teammates were chirping in his ear throughout the game in Week 14, so Ridley is apparently ready for some revenge.
Ridley logged seven catches for 59 yards on 12 targets in the first meeting.
On the 2024 campaign overall, the wide out has caught 56 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns. He got off to a disappointing start in his debut season with the Titans, but he has certainly made some strides during the second half.
Ridley hauled in 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight scores during his lone year with the Jaguars.
The University of Alabama product was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 26th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He spent the first four years of his career with the Falcons before being suspended for all of 2022 due to gambling. He was then traded to Jacksonville in November of that year.
We'll see if Ridley can get some get back on the Jaguars this weekend.
