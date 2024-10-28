Titans Unlock Calvin Ridley
The Tennessee Titans have a new No. 1 wide receiver in Calvin Ridley, and he certainly acted like one in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.
Ridley had six catches and over 100 receiving yards in the first quarter alone for the Titans, establishing his dominance early.
He ended up with 143 yards for the game, and while he may not always beat the century mark after one quarter, Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes Ridley should continue being a strong piece of the Titans offense moving forward.
"More opportunities were available for Ridley because Tennessee traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs early this week. With Hopkins gone, Ridley should be Jacksonville's No. 1 receiver moving forward," Davenport writes. "That's important because the Titans are very likely to pursue a new quarterback in 2025—be it in the draft or free agency. They're also likely to use the rest of the season to determine what sort of supporting cast they can offer their next signal-caller. If Ridley can continue to produce the way he did against the Lions, Tennessee will know that it has at least one important piece in place."
Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans this past offseason, so it would be a shame to see that go to waste in the first half of the first season on the contract.
Several obstacles have been in Ridley's way to prevent him from taking the reins of the offense to start the season, but it appears that those limitations have been broken.
If the Titans can find a way to keep this going with Ridley, it will open up the entire offense and it may just give Tennessee something to be excited about later in the year.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!