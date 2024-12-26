Titans LB Woes Continue After Failed Physical
The Tennessee Titans have had trouble at the linebacker position all year long, and their injury woes are continuing.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt is reporting that the team placed starting linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. on injured reserve after he left the team's Week 16 contest against the Indianapolis Colts with a wrist injury.
To fill his place on the roster, the team placed a claim on veteran linebacker David Long Jr., who was released by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.
Long, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Titans in 2019. He played his first four seasons with the Titans and was excited about returning to his first NFL home. However, Long did not pass his physical, which means he won't be on Tennessee's 53-man roster.
The Titans have yet to announce if there will be a replacement for Long, but chances are they will look to make a change at the linebacker position considering Murray is out. He joins fellow linebackers Chance Campbell, Jack Gibbens and Garret Wallow on injured reserve.
With Murray out, look for rookies Cedric Gray and James Williams to see an extended opportunity in Week 17 when the team takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!