Titans Season Gets Worse in Loss to Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans are shaking their heads after a 10-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 at Nissan Stadium.
The game was quick for both teams considering there wasn't a whole lot of scoring. The Titans had just one field goal while the Jags were scoreless going into the second half.
Tennessee tacked on a second field goal in the third quarter to double its lead, but all of it was erased in the fourth quarter when the Jaguars went on two scoring drives, adding a field goal and touchdown to take the lead.
The Titans had a chance to take the lead, taking it down all the way to the red zone, but the Jaguars stuffed them on fourth down just inside the two-minute warning.
Tennessee had one last chance to win the game, but Will Levis turned the ball over on downs with a quick three-and-out.
Levis finished the game completing 19 of 32 passes for 168 yards. The Titans did have some success in the run game as Tony Pollard ran for 102 yards.
The Titans are now tied with the Jaguars at 3-10 for last place in the AFC South. Their next game comes against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.
