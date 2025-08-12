Titans Star Among Top Preseason Rookies
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is among the league's highly-anticipated rookies ahead of the upcoming season.
As the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, expectations are sky high for Ward and the Titans as he steps into the starting quarterback role. CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan ranked Ward as the fifth-best preseason debut, just ahead of Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who sat out all of last season with a knee injury.
"Similar to McCarthy, we didn't see all too much of the No. 1 overall pick in his preseason debut. Of course, given that Ward and McCarthy are both earmarked to start Week 1, it makes sense they were given shorter leashes in a game where the final result meant next to nothing," Sullivan wrote.
"With that said, Ward did seem to settle in after an opening three-and-out. During his second and final series of the night, he orchestrated an 11-play, 65-yard touchdown drive where his budding chemistry with top wideout Calvin Ridley flashed. The two connected on all three of their passes for 50 yards on the scoring drive."
"However, it wasn't perfect for the former Miami quarterback, as he threw a near-interception to corner Josh Hayes, who simply couldn't make the catch for the turnover. Still, in general, Ward seems quite comfortable."
The players ranked ahead of Ward on Sullivan's list were Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Cam Miller, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Ward didn't play much after getting just two drives, but there's a lot of positives to walk away with. He made some throws that NFL quarterbacks should make and he was able to withstand the pressure from Tampa's defense.
Things will get harder for Ward down the line, but the baseline has been set and the gauntlet has been laid out. All things considered, Ward is in a good spot going into the second half of training camp.
Ward and the Titans are getting ready for their next game as they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.
