Titans' Cam Ward Receives Bold Week 2 Prediction
Rookie QB Cam Ward showed tons of promise in the team's Week 1 loss. While the Tennessee Titans fell to the Denver Broncos, 20-12, Ward looked way better than his numbers say. His performance was haunted by eight drops along with six sacks, though a few of those fall on his shoulders.
HC Brian Callahan was more than pleased with Ward in Week 1, though he knows there's still a ton of room to grow. Titans fans are stoked for the future as Ward was able to play that well in Denver against a top defense.
Now, Los Angeles is the target. Ward will once again get the start, this being his first regular season game at Nissan Stadium. Even though a new stadium is on the way, Ward gets his first true taste of Tennessee football.
Despite the Rams' defense showing out in Week 1, NFL.com's Marc Ross offered a bold prediction.
"Ward showed flashes in his NFL debut at Denver but ultimately struggled to curate consistent offense. Tennessee's defense, however, held up admirably against Sean Payton's unit on the road. This week, the Titans host the Rams, whose offense had its own struggles in Week 1. Tennessee's D holds up again, while Ward notches his first career victory to go along with 250 passing yards and a pair of TDs."
Ross's remarks about the Titans defense are more than valid. Whether it was on defense or special teams, Tennessee forced Denver to turn the ball over four times last week. Shockingly, Ross's prediction for Ward to notch his first career win isn't even the most bold part of that statement.
The Miami graduate played in all three preseason games, though obviously it came at a limited amount. He put up fine numbers in the team's preseason slate but the one thing that eluded him was that first passing touchdown. Last week, he failed to throw for one. Everyone can see the potential is there, but Ross is willing to go all-in and sees two touchdowns in Ward's future.
The task looks slightly more daunting knowing how well the Rams defense looked against CJ Stroud last week. It's no secret that the Rams defense is nowhere near as good as the Broncos, but Week 1 proved to be a strong argument against that. Ward has his work cut out for him, as does the entire Titans front. Winning the line of scrimmage is going to be crucial. If Ward stays protected and his receivers catch the ball, he'll be in a much better position.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!