Rams LB Shares Game Plan For Titans' Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans are going into their second game of the Cam Ward era, where they hope to see some improvement.
Ward proved why he was taken No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft this year at times during his debut against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, but he also struggled to stay upright with six sacks that the offensive line surrendered.
This week, the Titans will face a Los Angeles Rams defense that is respectful of what Ward can do on any given play.
"I think we treat it like we treated last week with the Texans, where we're going off minimal preseason tape, and you watch what they did last year a little bit," NFC Defensive Player of the Week Nate Landman said via J.B. Long.
"Obviously he's a tremendous talent being the first overall pick, got a strong arm, smart kid. But you still don't have that NFL experience, you know, so try to keep him on his toes, show him multiple looks, and find other ways we can get him uncomfortable."
Landman, 27, shined in his debut with the Rams by recording 10 tackles and forcing the game-winning fumble on the final drive against the Texans. He is hot to start the season and now he has Ward in his path.
The Titans offensive line will be without last year's No. 7 overall pick JC Latham, who is out with a hip injury. Latham's absence means the Rams front seven will smell blood and they will try to harass Ward on every play imaginable.
Ward has to be ready for pressure at all angles because the Rams aren't looking too much at game film on the rookie. Instead, they are just trying to confuse him, spin him around and give him a proper welcome to the NFL.
If Ward can pass the test against a very good Rams defense, he could build a ton of confidence that could carry into the rest of the season. If he fails, it will be another long week of figuring out how to fix what went wrong.
