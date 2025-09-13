Titans Sign Veteran Center to Active Roster, Waive OT
What better time is there to make the right move for your roster than the night before gameday? Well, according to the Tennessee Titans, there is none. The team took Saturday afternoon to announce one official addition, as well as one subtraction, from the troupe.
The former of which comes in the form of center Corey Levin being officially signed to the team's 53-man selection. Levin was originally selected by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, seeing occasional, somewhat consistent action for the franchise ever since.
In-between his extended stints in Tennessee, Levin has spent time with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and New York Jets, making a name for himself as a reliable piece on any offensive line puzzle, working his way across the country in complimentary roles throughout his relatively lengthy career at the position.
Now, after spending time on-and-off the team since his initial reunion with the Titans in 2021, Levin finds himself back on the team's sideline officially. After allowing six sacks in last Sunday's nail-biting loss on the road to the Denver Broncos, the team clearly prioritized enhanced protection for rookie quarterback Cam Ward in the week between bouts.
Levin's swap onto the roster only furthers that necessary mission. His promotion comes alongside the team waiving tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson from the roster, the moves going hand-in-hand, alongside two more elevations prior to gameday that can't be allowed to fly under the radar.
Namely, running back Jordan Mims and tackle John Ojukwu were both promoted to the active roster as well, further bolstering the team's offensive depth ahead of their highly anticipated home-opener against Sean McVay and his notoriously steep Rams roster.
With the Titans' promising rookie running back Kalel Mullings set to miss Sunday with an ankle injury he suffered in last week's season opener, the former elevation of Mims at the position makes especial sense. For a team working to increase their offensive efficacy with plenty of backfield touches to spare, Mims' spot on the depth chart, whether limited to special teams or not, could shift on the day of the game.
Even at 0-1, watchers should take solace in the roster ebbing and flowing this efficiently, as the Titans staff clearly share a similar faith with the fanbase in a team that feels like they're a few changes away from seeing a seriously positive change in the win column.
