Titans Pro Bowler Looks to Repeat History vs. Rams
Jeffery Simmons was still on his rookie contract when the Tennessee Titans last played the Los Angeles Rams. It's a game that went the Titans way as they put up just 194 yards of offense but came out on top, 28-16. While offense wasn't a factor, Simmons was.
Matthew Stafford attempted 48 passes as the Rams found themselves down 21-3 early. Having to play from behind, Simmons was able to wreck havoc on a QB that had no choice but to throw the ball. On primetime, Simmons recorded a career high three-sacks against a potential future Hall-of-Famer.
To put things into perspective, Simmons had just three sacks in the entire 2020 season. He had 5 sacks in the 24 games prior to 2021, where he hit his career high of 8.5 sacks. It's a number he hasn't hit since, which comes as no surprise knowing he recorded three sacks in a single game.
Stafford spoke about his presence, and he hasn't forgotten about that game four years ago.
"He is really disruptive, strong, gets off on the count, physical, fast and plays with a nasty streak. I mean he’s a really good player.”
The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro player picked up a sack in the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Broncos. It's a game that saw Tennessee's defense step up, but their offense failed to cross the goal-line. Things aren't going to get any easier as they play a Rams team that also didn't allow a touchdown last week.
The only defensive player ruled out for Tennessee is nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat, who did not participate in practice throughout the week due to an ankle injury. An experienced player in Shy Tuttle is expected to take his place.
A.J. Brown and Julio Jones were the top Titans receivers the last time these two teams played. Plenty has changed in five years as Tennessee's home opener provides a fantastic opportunity for Cam Ward to not only get his first NFL win, but throw his first NFL touchdown pass.
