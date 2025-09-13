Titans RB Knows Offense Needs to Improve in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans are quickly making a name for themselves as one of the league's premier budding "potentials." With a rookie quarterback in first-overall pick Cam Ward at the helm, as well as a bevy of young defensive talent, Tennessee's solid veteran presence can fall under the radar upon a first look.
But these are the pieces that hold a team - especially one working to escape what feels like a near-infinite rebuild phase - together when adversity comes, and journeyman running back, as well as the Titans' primary rusher, Tony Pollard is the perfect example.
In the team's unfortunate loss to the Broncos in the first game of the season, Pollard had 18 carries for only 60 yards, which comes out to an average of 3.3 yards per carry. Denver's league-best defense stymied the seasoned back, ensuring that he, as well as every other Titan, failed to score on the ground. Pollard was tied on the day for the team's longest rush, although at just nine yards, that's another statistic in a pile from the first game that are likely better off forgotten.
Pollard, speaking to the media after Thursday's team practice, highlighted the Titans' need to, "be on the same page," and put a specific focus on, "being more productive on first and second down."
Regarding the incoming bout against a well-refined Rams defense, Pollard wants the Titans to simply play their game.
"Focusing on what we can control, minimizing the penalties and things like that," he said. "Just playing our game."
Pollard also complimented his unit's rookie pocket presence, saying of Ward, "It was great being out there with him in the fire... he's a no-panic type of guy. It's something to look forward to in the season coming up." Ward's growing chemistry with the offense will be crucial to the Titans' success going forwardm and it starts with the guys he's giving the ball to on a play-to-play basis. Pollard, of course, is at the forefront of that group.
So long as the defense - a squad that managed two takeaways in Denver despite the loss - continues to disrupt, Tennessee is facing down a potentially massive win to even their record out early in the year, as well as to inspire some hope in a home crowd that desperately needs it. Pollard will look to put his philosophies to the test on Sunday as the blue and white work to keep their win/loss tally between the ditches.
