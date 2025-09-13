Titans Face Must-Win Week 2 vs. Rams
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their second game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams, where they will need to find a way to pull out a win.
After losing 20-12 to the Denver Broncos in Week 1, the Titans have to win if they don't want to face an 0-2 hole that is hard to overcome.
"History has proven a 0-1 start is not impossible to overcome. Since 1990, a total of 25 percent of teams (136 of 541) that lost their opener have advanced to the playoffs," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
"But the Titans don't want to dig themselves into an early hole. With a win, the Titans could improve to 1-1 – Since 1990, teams starting 1-1 have made the playoffs 41.6% (211/507) of the time, won the division 23.5% (119/507) of the time, and won the Super Bowl 2.2% (11/507) of the time. Teams starting 0-2 have made the playoffs just 12.2% (35/288) of the time, won the division 6.6% (19/288) of the time, and won the Super Bowl 1.0% (3/288) of the time."
The Titans are capable of winning, but it will be a challenge against the Rams, who come into the game with a 1-0 record after beating the Houston Texans at home in Week 1.
The Titans' goal for the season might not be to make the playoffs after winning just three games last year, but a postseason berth could very well be in the cards. Teams like the 2024 Washington Commanders, the 2023 Texans and the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars have all made the playoffs after having a top-two pick, so it is far from impossible.
The Titans should try to strive for the playoffs, especially while they are early in the season. They are only a game back from the Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South standings, so they shouldn't count themselves out yet.
Regardless of how it affects the playoff chances, the Titans should do what they can to pull out a victory against the Rams.
