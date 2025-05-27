Titans' Cam Ward Embracing Competitive Leadership Role
The Tennessee Titans knew they needed an upgrade at quarterback from last season, and that's why the team selected Miami's Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
Ward displayed exceptional leadership qualities in college, and that was a big reason the Titans wanted him in the fold.
Ward prides himself on the idea that he can be someone the team looks up to.
"I want to be a leader," Ward said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport. "I want to be there for my teammates. When everything goes down, I want to be the person to liven everybody back up."
It's not easy to be the one to put a hand up when asked to step up, but Ward not only raises his hand, but he does so with enthusiasm.
That will go a long way on his journey towards becoming the Titans franchise quarterback.
While he was the No. 1 pick, Ward hasn't won the starting job quite yet. The job still belongs to Will Levis until Ward earns it and takes it from him. Ward is also excited that he gets to prove himself instead of being given the job.
"I always embrace competition," Ward said after rookie minicamp via Davenport.
"Anything we're doing, we compete, so it really doesn't bother me. At the end of the day it's a job so that's how you got to approach it."
The Titans want Ward to feel as though he has to earn everything coming his way in the NFL, and that's a strong quality to have in a starting quarterback.
By molding and shaping him this way before he even steps onto a field, the Titans are building a hunger within their starting quarterback, who will set the tone for the rest of the team.
