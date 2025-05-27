All Titans

Titans' Cam Ward Embracing Competitive Leadership Role

Cam Ward is slowly becoming the leader for the Tennessee Titans.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward throws a pass as he goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward throws a pass as he goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans knew they needed an upgrade at quarterback from last season, and that's why the team selected Miami's Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.

Ward displayed exceptional leadership qualities in college, and that was a big reason the Titans wanted him in the fold.

Ward prides himself on the idea that he can be someone the team looks up to.

"I want to be a leader," Ward said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport. "I want to be there for my teammates. When everything goes down, I want to be the person to liven everybody back up."

It's not easy to be the one to put a hand up when asked to step up, but Ward not only raises his hand, but he does so with enthusiasm.

That will go a long way on his journey towards becoming the Titans franchise quarterback.

While he was the No. 1 pick, Ward hasn't won the starting job quite yet. The job still belongs to Will Levis until Ward earns it and takes it from him. Ward is also excited that he gets to prove himself instead of being given the job.

"I always embrace competition," Ward said after rookie minicamp via Davenport.

"Anything we're doing, we compete, so it really doesn't bother me. At the end of the day it's a job so that's how you got to approach it."

The Titans want Ward to feel as though he has to earn everything coming his way in the NFL, and that's a strong quality to have in a starting quarterback.

By molding and shaping him this way before he even steps onto a field, the Titans are building a hunger within their starting quarterback, who will set the tone for the rest of the team.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News