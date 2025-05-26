Titans RB Eyeing Bounce Back Season
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is entering his third season with the team, and he hopes to play better than he did in 2024.
Spears, a third-round pick out of Tulane in 2023, enjoyed a strong rookie season, but injuries and a scheme change caused him to struggle in 2024.
CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin named Spears as one of nine players looking for a better season in 2025.
"After impressing in a complementary role alongside Derrick Henry in Year 1, Spears regressed in 2025. His yards-per-carry average dipped from 4.5 to 3.7, he ran for only 19 first downs and he fell further behind Tony Pollard than he did behind Henry," Dubin wrote.
"The underlying stats also looked worse for Spears, as he gained fewer yards after contact per carry, via Tru Media, saw significantly lower shares of his carries gain five or more yards and turn into explosive gains and a higher share turn into negative yards, and posted a lower broken-tackle rate. With an improved offensive line, Cam Ward under center and (supposedly) a more equal split of the carries, there's room for improvement in Year 3."
After rushing for 453 yards in his rookie season, that number dropped to 312 yards in his second year.
Spears was expected to take a step in the opposite direction after Henry left to sign with the Baltimore Ravens even though the team signed Tony Pollard from the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case this past season, but he has the opportunity to step up, especially with Brian Callahan looking to have more balance in the backfield.
This could lead to more opportunities for Spears, especially if he stays healthy for the Titans this season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!