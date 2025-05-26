Aaron Rodgers' Steelers Decision Affecting Former Titans QB
A former member of the Tennessee Titans could be a starting quarterback this season, but there are a few things preventing that from officially happening.
Mason Rudolph re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his NFL home from 2018-23, after joining the Titans for the 2024 campaign.
Rudolph is currently the top quarterback on the depth chart, but their decision on whether to sign veteran Aaron Rodgers is affecting his role for the upcoming season.
"The NFL world continues to wait to hear whether Rodgers will head to Pittsburgh. Indicators suggest that there will indeed be a union between the four-time NFL MVP and the Steelers, but until the contract is signed, nothing can be assumed," NFL.com contributor Kevin Patra wrote.
"The Rodgers-Pittsburgh pairing makes sense on paper. Even in a diminished state, he'd represent the best QB the Steelers have had since Ben Roethlisberger. Rodgers is already building rapport with DK Metcalf this offseason, and the combo could eat on back-shoulder throws."
"Meanwhile, the 41-year-old wants to put the New York disaster in his rearview and prove he can still cook. His fastball might not be as lively anymore, but he can pull it out for big spots. In the right offense, he can still move the ball."
"Things get dicey if Rodgers ultimately spurns the Steelers. Rudolph played solidly in Pittsburgh at the end of the 2023 season. However, he got exposed in five starts in Tennessee last year, tossing 9 TDs and 9 INTs behind a horrible offensive line. He could probably keep the Steelers afloat if needed, but a run to the postseason would be unlikely."
Rudolph will likely perform better in a more refined offense in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers' trajectory certainly will change if the former Titans quarterback is the starter as opposed to the backup.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!