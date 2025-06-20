Titans' Cam Ward Has High Expectations
The Tennessee Titans are putting their eggs in Cam Ward's basket after making him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ward is the top quarterback from this year's rookie class after his incredible senior season at Miami, and he'll look to parlay that into his first season in the pros.
NFL.com columnist Gennaro Filice listed Ward as the quarterback in his All-Rookie team projection.
"Ward comfortably separated himself from the rest of the quarterbacks in this draft class, making him the obvious pick for Tennessee at No. 1 overall -- and the no-brainer choice for this slot. Not to say he’s an undeserving selection who’s listed here by default," Filice wrote.
"Rather, Ward is a very intriguing prospect. At the beginning of this decade, he was a zero-star recruit in a Wing-T offense. But during his anomalous voyage from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami to the Titans, Ward has exhibited a whippy arm and no hesitation to show it off. Now, this gets him in trouble at times; learning where to draw the line between fearless and reckless will be the most critical aspect of his NFL assimilation."
Ward has a lot of growth potential for a rookie, and he'll be given the opportunity to go through that in his first season with the Titans.
Ward is one of two quarterbacks expected to make their NFL debut as a starter in Week 1, and the idea is to have him take the keys to the franchise as well.
The Titans are taking a risk with Ward, but it's a calculated one and the team has every right to believe that he can be the quarterback to lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl victory.
