Titans' Cam Ward Praises Cardinals Defense
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward will lead the offense to a potential bounce-back performance as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.
Ward and the Titans are 0-4 going into the game, which has done a number on the team's overall psyche, especially now as they are due to face a talented Cardinals defense.
"I just think they're real good," Ward said of the Cardinals via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Especially number 3 (Budda Baker), I think he makes a lot of plays on that defense. They have a great interior. They got great guys around them, the back end to help them. They do a lot of stuff with three safeties deep. So, it's really more about us putting the ball in space, having them tackle us, then being accurate, and then run the ball good."
While the Cardinals defense is strong and the Titans offense is scouting against it, the team has to find ways to get better as a unit more than anything.
"It's been good" Ward said of the team's practice. "It's also been more of me seeing their side as well. We had some conversations, but it's been good. We're still the same teammates in and outside the locker room. I've got some good guys around me. We know that we haven't played our best ball yet. We've got a lot of potential on this roster. We've just got to go prove it on Sundays."
The team is looking to bounce back from a four-game losing streak, which won't be easy on the road against a good Cardinals squad, but the Titans are up for the challenge.
"I've lost football games before," Ward said via Wyatt. "It's more just learning from it fast and minimizing it fast. That's the biggest thing. Also, we've got a lot of games we've got to go try to go 1-0 this week, try to 1-0 every week. So it's really just trying to establish and try to get that first one."
Once the Titans get their first win, it will be a lot easier to get their second, third, fourth and onwards. But they need to get win No. 1 before anything.
