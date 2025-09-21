Three Last-Minute Titans Predictions vs. Colts
Most analysts had no issue predicting a slow start to the Tennessee Titans 2025 season. Led by No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, the Titans have struggled to cross the goal-line. While he threw his first touchdown pass last week, it's one a Colts defender is begging him to throw again.
With just a few hours left before kickoff, there are so many elements of the Titans' Week 3 matchup to look at. Indianapolis comes in at 2-0, one of the most surprising teams in the NFL. They're in a similar situation as the New Orleans Saints were last year, a team that crumbled and everyone soon forgot about. For Tennessee, this could be their breakout game of the year.
1. Cam Ward Throws a Pair of Touchdown Passes
The last thing the Titans wanted was for WR Calvin Ridley to have just 84 receiving yards through the first two weeks. Ward's passing total sits at 287 yards, a respectable number knowing how much this team runs the ball. Regardless, his one touchdown has gone to rookie WR Elic Ayomanor.
Sure, the Colts are 2-0, but Ward continues to get better each and every week. The next progression for him is to throw a two touchdown game, one that seems very do-able against Indianapolis. Ridley will secure his first touchdown with the second going to either TE Chig Okonkwo or WR Tyler Lockett.
2. Cam Ward is Sacked Fewer Than Five Times
While this doesn't seem like much of a goal, it's one the Titans would love to makek a reality. Ward has been sacked 11 times in his first two games. Once again though, this Titans front is going to be without star player JC Latham.
It'll be interesting to see if HC Brian Callahan allows for Ward to escape the pocket more in Week 3. He has just eight rushing yards through the team's first two games. While he was never known to be a true dual-threat QB in college, the 23-year-old may need to learn a few new tricks to succeed at this level.
3. Jonathan Taylor Has His Second Straight 100-Yard Game
It's no secret that JT could be in for a monster game against this Titans defense. This is a team that has allowed 300 rushing yards in their first two games combined, a number that Taylor and company are all over.
Tennessee allowed 151 rushing yards in Week 1. They seemingly made no adjustments as the following week they allowed 149. The sky is the limit for Taylor in Week 3, a man who just rushed for 165 yards against the Denver Broncos top-ranked defense.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!