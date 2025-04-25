Titans QB Cam Ward Reacts to Shedeur Sanders Draft Slide
In the weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, it became clear that the Tennessee Titans would be selecting quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
That became official Thursday night in Green Bay. But once the pick was announced, all eyes turned to Colorado star Shedeur Sanders, who was seen as potentially the second-best quarterback in the draft behind Ward.
Instead, Sanders fell out of the first round entirely, as Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was the only other signal-caller taken in the first round after the New York Giants traded up to get him at No. 25 overall.
During his introductory Titans press conference, Ward was asked about Sanders' draft slide and his relationship with him. The two worked out together earlier this offseason in Las Vegas.
"I created a special relationship with him," Ward said of Sanders. "First getting to know him about five years ago, when I started working with them when I was at UIW. But it did surprise me, because he's a good quarterback, he doesn't get a lot of the credit that he deserves, especially the plays that he made at Colorado. A lot of quarterbacks in the country aren't making those plays. And so when he gets his opportunity, I'm pretty sure it'll happen soon today. He'll make plays on field when he gets his chance."
Ward and Sanders are opposites in many ways. Ward is the product of West Columbia in southeast Texas where he was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school. Meanwhile, Sanders has been under the spotlight for his entire young adult life due to the massive celebrity appeal of his father, Deion Sanders.
Sanders will certainly be drafted but it remains a mystery which team will take a chance on him in the second round. Some quarterback-needy teams include the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!