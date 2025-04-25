Titans Legend Surprises Cam Ward With No. 1 Jersey
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is officially having the torch passed to him after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ward touched down in Nashville for his introductory press conference Friday and was given the No. 1 jersey by Houston Oilers legend Warren Moon, who made a surprise appearance at the presser before addressing Ward and the media.
"My Houston Oilers Jersey will probably never be worn again -- I hope it won't -- but the Tennessee Titans jersey is going to be worn by Cam, and Cam will be starting a new freshness in this organization, to kind of revitalize it and get it back to where it was a number of years ago, one of the more successful organizations in the league," Moon said. "So I'm excited to see what he's going to do with his legacy wearing this number."
Ward admitted that he had been lobbying for the No. 1 jersey "about a month ago" likely knowing that the Titans were going to take him with the first pick. He added that he would probably have worn No. 7 if Moon declined his request.
"I called him about a month ago, and so, I didn't know this was going on," Ward said of Moon's surprise appearance. "But you know, I knew this was gonna happen. I'm excited that Mr. Moon was able to bless me with giving me this number."
Ward also joked that he had to go back and watch highlights of Moon to make sure he was the real deal but added in seriousness that he has tons of respect for what Moon did during his 10 years with the franchise.
"Before I called him, I made sure I watched his highlights to make sure he was legit," Ward said with a smile. "So he was. He was legit. I'm trying to get up to his level one day. It might take a little time, but I'll get there eventually."
