Titans' Cam Ward Reveals Ultimate Goal
Ahead of the Tennessee Titans' Week 1 road bout against the Denver Broncos, Cam Ward assured fans that his goal is to take the franchise that took him with their first pick to new heights.
After the Titans' practice this past Wednesday, Ward spoke on his expectations as the team's newfound leader. He mentioned the team being the "worst team in the league" last season, a sentiment that, while not everyone may agree with, is certainly promising coming from the head of your unit.
Ward made his ultimate goal plain and clear: "Win a lot of football games."
Last season, Tennessee's team finished 3-14 last season (.176), struggling both at home (1-7) and on the road (2-7) the Titans were in dire need of a reset. The 2025 campaign promises potential new beginnings as well as exciting opportunities, especially on the offensive end.
It didn't help that, last season, the Titans had to employ a carousel at multiple positions due to injuries, sporadic play and a general damper surrounding the franchise in the midst of a brutal rebuild. One that, hopefully, is slowly fading in the team's rear-view mirror.
On the offense, Ward expounded, "At the end of the day we have to make plays in the running game, and I have to put the ball on our playmakers' hands and let those guys make plays for us." Even given the unfortunate absence of Tyjae Spears in the backfield, who will begin the season on injured reserve, their collective rushing attack should work to shave the Broncos' notorious defense down, to some extent.
Tyler Lockett and Calvin Ridley, both relatively recent additions to the team, will also be expected to make individual splashes alongside their freshman quarterback this year. Having built a collection of kinetic weapons around Ward, the Titans have put a lot of weight on the QB's shoulders.
Thankfully, according to himself, he's ready for the challenge. Given consistent quarterback play, Tennessee's rehauled roster has all the pieces on paper to make a positive turn in the right direction this season.
It all starts Sunday in Denver. You can catch the matchup at 3:05 p.m. CT.
