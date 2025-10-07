Titans Can Breathe Sigh of Relief After First Win
The Tennessee Titans are in the win column after a 22-21 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.
The win eliminates the embarrassment of a potential winless season and gives the team some confidence going into the rest of the season. Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons explains how important it was for the team to pull out a win.
"It's a relief," Simmons said.
"We talk about just learning, finding a way to finish games, (and) finding a way to make a play. I think that's what we talk about. We've been talking about it… just fight to the end and we showed that today. Shoutout to even the special teams plays. Things like that change games. To be able to get a turnover and take care of the ball in 'two minutes' (two-minute situations). We worked the hell out of 'two minutes' (on) Thursday."
"We worked two minutes in the game. We talk about being good in situational football and I think that showed today. In 'two minutes' (QB) Cam (Ward) went down, had a hell of a drive, (found) 'Rid' (WR Calvin Ridley) on the sideline, and set it up for (K) Joey (Slye). It feels good as hell to finally get a win."
The Titans had fought all season long, but it was never enough for a win. Each week, it appeared the Titans were moving backwards despite progress in practice.
However, the Titans are no longer feeling that pressure after a win against the Cardinals. The victory could carry some momentum into future weeks.
"Winning solves everything," Simmons said.
"When you win a football game in the National Football League, that builds confidence. I think us winning today shows guys that we can win in this league even when we were down 21-6 going into the fourth quarter. Nobody stopped believing. We kept believing in each other and (knew) everyone was going to do their job when it really mattered. ... It feels good as hell to finally get a win."
The Titans can start a winning streak in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but it will require them to showcase some of the growth they had ahead of the Cardinals game.
If the Titans can build on the foundation they have established over the past few weeks, they might be able to pull out a second consecutive road win.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!