All Titans

Titans Offensive Weapon Flying Under the Radar

Don't sleep on this Tennessee Titans offensive piece ahead of next season.

Jared Koch

May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Across the 2025 NFL offseason, the Tennessee Titans have managed to do considerable work in free agency and the draft to change, adjust, and upgrade their offense.

Whether you look at the quarterback position, the wide receiver group or the offensive line, the Titans' lineup in Week 1 will look vastly different from a year ago, when they ranked as a bottom-10 unit for head coach Brian Callahan.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws in drills during OTAs at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
Yet, throughout the offseason for the Titans, there's been one new playmaker added into the mix who's been overlooked as the offense's most "under-the-radar star" in the mind of CBS Sports analyst Tyler Sullivan: fourth-round wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.

"The fourth-round rookie has been impressing throughout the early portions of OTAs," Sullivan wrote. "If he can keep that up, he could crash the party inside Tennessee's wide receiver room. Currently, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, and Van Jefferson make up the top of the receiver masthead, but Lockett and Jefferson could easily be unseated, especially if someone like Ayomanor bursts onto the scene."

Tennessee Titans wider receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) makes a catch as he goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp
For Ayomanor, he could have a wide-open opportunity in the Titans' wide receiver room, which desperately needs a steady second option next to Calvin Ridley, and while Ayomanor may not be in line to secure 1,000 yards during his rookie season, he may have a route to carving out a significant role.

During his last season at Stanford, he was named Second-Team All-ACC after leading the program's offense with 63 receptions, alongside 831 receiving yards, and six touchdowns through 12 starts, inevitably leading to his selection with the No. 136 pick for the Titans.

A 6-foot-2, 206-pound receiver with a nice blend of size, athleticism and route-running ability, if Ayomanor can put together a strong training camp and preseason, it could be the kickstart needed to see him rattle off a big-time rookie year in Tennessee.

