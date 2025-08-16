Titans LB Building Case for Starting Job
Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray is going into his second season in the league competing with James Williams Sr. for a starting job.
While Williams is in the lead for the starting spot according to the team's latest unofficial depth chart, Gray is also making a case after a strong performance against the Atlanta Falcons.
"The competition remains open at inside linebacker, alongside Cody Barton. Cedric Gray started the contest against the Falcons, a week after James Williams Sr. started in the preseason opener against the Buccaneers. Both players worked with the first team in practices here this week. Gray made plays early, recording a half-sack and five tackles. Gray also hauled in an interception, but it was negated because of offsetting penalties. Callahan said afterward Gray is surging," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
Gray Surging For Titans Defense
Gray was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina in the 2024 NFL Draft but spent a majority of his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
Gray played in the final seven games for the Titans during his rookie year, but only played one snap on defense ahead of the team's Week 16 contest against the Indianapolis Colts. When Kenneth Murray Jr. went down with an injury, Gray stepped in and recorded a team-high 15 tackles for the Titans.
Gray has the potential to be a starting linebacker in the league and he has proved it multiple times.
"Whether I am with the 1s or the 2s," Gray said via Wyatt. "I always try to go out there and make the best of the opportunity. That's what I try to do whether I am starting or not, just going in there and making plays to the best of my ability."
Gray is hoping to be a starter, but he will make an impact whether he is in the first or second string. He will have just a few more weeks to prove to the Titans that he should be in the starting lineup. His best chance will come in the team's final preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
