Titans Rookie Has Huge Opportunity vs. Falcons
Tennessee Titans rookie running back Kalel Mullings is hoping to make his mark in the team's upcoming preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm emphasized his role in the team's next matchup.
"Tennessee came out flat against the Bucs in the preseason opener and lost, 29-7," Edholm wrote.
"There was at least one positive, with QB Cam Ward leading a TD drive and TE Gunnar Helm continuing his strong camp with a pretty 16-yard catch in his preseason debut. Another rookie name to keep an eye on against the Falcons is RB Kalel Mullings. The sixth-round pick should receive plenty of chances here, with Tyjae Spears sidelined by an ankle injury. Tony Pollard is the projected starter, and Spears should have a role, but Mullings can make a claim for carries with a strong game."
Mullings Can Make His Mark
Mullings was a sixth-round pick out of Michigan, but this year had an incredibly deep running back class, so he could have gone higher had he come out of college in a different year.
In 13 games with the Wolverines last season, Mullings ran for 948 yards and six touchdowns. He isn't expected to do the same with the Titans this year as Pollard should have a strangle on the team's starting running back job, but with Spears out, he could carve out a larger role.
Spears suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that should keep him out for the remainder of the preseason. However, ankle sprains can be tricky and the Titans might want to keep him on the sidelines for the start of the regular season if he isn't fully healed.
This means Mullings could hear his number called earlier in the year and that should make the rookie bullish to add value to the offense. Expect Mullings to get the most carries out of anyone in the Titans backfield against the Falcons.
Kickoff between the Titans and Falcons is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can watch the game on NFL Network or stream it on the NFL+ app.
