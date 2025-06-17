Titans Weapon Could be on His Last Legs
The Tennessee Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so they will definitely need to supply the University of Miami product with reliable weapons moving forward.
Currently, the Titans are a bit thin in that department, although they did grab numerous pickups during the draft, including wide receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike as well as tight end Gunnar Helm.
While the Dike pick was called into question by many (it's still rather puzzling), both Ayomanor and Helm could represent major steals for Tennessee, and in the case of the latter, it could mean the end of the road for one disappointing weapon for the Titans: fellow tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.
Max Greenberg of Titan Sized feels that Okonkwo could be on his last legs in Music City, particularly with his contract expiring after next season.
"The drafting of Gunnar Helm puts Okonkwo's role in real question, especially since many around the league have such high hopes for Helm," Greenberg wrote. "Josh Whyle is another young tight end on the roster, and while he is not expected to be as much of a threat, his presence is yet another reason why Okonkwo will have to earn every rep."
A former fourth-round pick, Okonkwo actually had a strong rookie season in 2022, catching 32 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns. His production has stalled tremendously since then, though, as the 25-year-old has failed to even average 10 yards per catch the last two years.
Most recently, Okonkwo logged 52 catches for 479 yards and a couple of scores, and while the Titans' shoddy quarterback situation may have had a lot to do with his lack of production, it also seems pretty clear that Tennessee may be preparing to move on from him.
