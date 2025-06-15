How Titans Can Make Surprising Postseason Push
Could the Tennessee Titans have a real shot at making the playoffs for the 2025 NFL season?
While it might not be the most favored outcome for this group, just under three months away from the regular season's kickoff, there could be an appealing route in which the Titans could have enough going their way to make a surprise postseason bid at the end of next year.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently revealed how the Titans may have the best shot at making the playoffs next NFL season, which relied on three factors: a Houston Texans meltdown, a Jacksonville Jaguars meltdown, and a year one Cam Ward explosion.
"Another collapse from the Texans, another collapse from the Jaguars and a strong rookie season from rookie No. 1 pick Cam Ward could land the Titans a surprise division crown," Gagnon wrote.
Of course, that's many factors that may need to break the Titans' way in order to make that playoff push, but it might not be out of the realm of possibilities.
The Texans are favored to win the AFC South among the cast of four teams, but do have a bundle of offensive adjustments to make on the offensive side of the ball–– especially upon their offensive line. If C.J. Stroud sees similar lapses to his sophomore slump himself, paired with a shaky unit upfront, things could unravel quickly for Houston.
As for the Jaguars, they'll be under a brand new, first-year head coach, and have their own worries to take on within both sides of the ball following their 4-13 finish in the regular season. Travis Hunter helps, but in year one, his rookie contributions could be limited.
If both of those factors fall the Titans' way, the pressure then falls onto Ward and the offense to perform and make the strides necessary for what could be a shocking playoff bid. Outside of the quarterback spot, perhaps the wide receiver and offensive line upgrades could provide their rookie signal caller with the tools necessary to boom in year one, and with it, lead this group to the postseason for the first time since 2021.
It would take the stars aligning for the Titans to see it happen, but the chances are far from zero.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!