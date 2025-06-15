Titans Should Keep Eye on Georgia LB
The Tennessee Titans are enjoying a little bit of time off before training camp starts, but the scouting department is still busy as they try to look at potential players that could be a fit for the team in the future.
Among the players the team should look at is Georgia linebacker CJ Allen, who could be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
ESPN college football analyst Matt Miller highlighted Allen as a sleeper in next year's draft.
"Allen started 13 games last season for the Bulldogs and stood out on tape while I was scouting his draft-eligible teammates. Now it's his turn. At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, he's built for the pro game and has the speed and explosiveness to be a solid modern linebacker prospect," Miller wrote.
"Allen's 2024 tape showed a downhill attacker who posted 49 solo tackles and one interception. He had a huge game against Georgia Tech, when he had 10 tackles. He's a rising star on a defense known for producing early-round prospects."
Allen's former teammate Jalon Walker was taken by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the NFL Draft this year, so he should have more of an opportunity to contribute for the Bulldogs this fall.
That should help raise his stock as he hopes to get drafted next April.
The Titans are a team in need of some linebacker help, which is why Allen could potentially be on their radar. The team has Cody Barton as its starter, but there isn't much certainty behind him on the depth chart.
Linebackers should be a hot commodity for the Titans next offseason, so if Allen has a good senior season in Athens, he might be a fit in Nashville in a year from now.
