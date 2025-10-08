Titans Rookie Makes History with Weekly Honors
So far this season, Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Chimere DIke has made his case to be named to the Pro Bowl. While most Titans fans expect rookie WR Elic Ayomanor to receive all the credit, it was Dike who went home with the Special Teams Player of the Week award after his performance against the Arizona Cardinals.
According to Titans' Jim Wyatt, Dike is the first Titans player to win the award since Darius Reynaud did so in Week 17 of the 2012 season. A 13-year drought has been snapped as Dike's performance in Week 5 left the NFL no choice but to hand him the award.
Upon being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, Dike set even more records. The 22-year-old, who has been primarily used in special teams, is the first rookie of 2025 to garner the honor. For Tennessee specifically, he's the first Titan non-kicker/punter to earn the honor since defensive back Dane Cruikshank did so in Week 2 of the 2018 season.
Through five weeks, Dike's case for a Pro Bowl has been highlighted due to him leading the league in all-purpose yards. He may only have 18 receiving yards and 17 on the ground, but Dike's 666 kick return yards and 82 from punts have been a huge boost not to just himself, but the team as well. Without Dike's performance in Week 5, the Titans very well could have walked out of Arizona with their 11th straight loss.
Against the Cardinals, he averaged 34.0 yards per kickoff return. This season, his average sits at 26.64. Dike, who's yet to score this season, did have a touchdown called back due to a penalty. His longest return against the Cardinals was for 65-yards, but his season-long sits at 71. Looking at those numbers, it's no surprise to learn that he has two of the top-five longest kickoff returns of the season.
While it doesn't apply to winning Special Teams Player of the Week, 17 of Dike's 18 receiving yards came in Week 5. Each and every week, HC Brian Callahan gets more confident in his abilities. Despite being targeted ten times in the first three games, Dike had just five receptions for one yard.
In total, Dike had 186 all-purpose yards against the Cardinals. Arizona's special teams unit allowed 136 kickoff returns to Dike on four attempts. The rookie also returned three punts for 33 yards. Dike will look to pick up where he left off when the 1-4 Titans head to Las Vegas to play the 1-4 Raiders.
