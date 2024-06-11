Titans Coach Addresses Backup QB Competition
The Tennessee Titans are feeling very comfortable at the quarterback position with Will Levis entering the 2024 NFL season as the full-time starter.
After Levis took over the job from Ryan Tannehill last season, he showed off impressive play for a rookie. He showed flashes of potential stardom. Now, he's the franchise quarterback and is ready to start Week 1 in just his second season.
Behind Levis, however, there is a big battle brewing. Both Malik Willis and Mason Rudolph are competing for the backup job behind Levis. It's going to be a very entertaining battle to watch as well.
Recently, head coach Brian Callahan was asked about the backup quarterback competition. He shared his thoughts on where things currently stand.
“So, they’ll split reps pretty evenly. They’ll get a chance to play quite a bit in the preseason. That’s usually where it separates is the game action when you really get an evaluation, but happy with where both of those guys are at. Just like any competition, there’s going to be ups and downs. There’ll be days when you guys come out and one looks better than the other, and the evaluation is a totality of all their time in the offseason and training camp and the preseason games."
Callahan also made it clear that there is no current favorite and that no decision will be made anytime soon. He's going to let the battle draw out as long as it needs to.
“And so, it’s an ongoing evaluation and there’s going to be ebbs and flows and guys will look good one day and not as good as the other. And so, you’re trying to get their totality of work as to who’s best equipped to be the number two.”
Rudolph is coming off of a solid season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which he actually took the starting job from Kenny Pickett. He ended the year with solid numbers. In the four regular season games he played, he completed 74.3 percent of his pass attempts for 719 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.
As for Willis, the former third-round pick simply hasn't found his footing in the NFL. There is no denying his arm talent, but he hasn't made the most of the few opportunities that he's received.
Willis has played in 11 career games, completing 53 percent of his pass attempts for 350 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has picked up 144 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
No one knows what the outcome of this battle is going to be. It's a good problem to have, especially with a clear-cut starter like Levis on the roster.
We'll just have to wait and see whether Rudolph or Willis ends up winning the job when everything is said and done.
