Titans Coach Criticizes QB Will Levis
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis got an earful from head coach Brian Callahan both during and after Sunday's 24-17 loss to the New York Jets.
Levis committed a head-scratching turnover for the second straight week in the first half against the Jets after he attempted to flip the ball back to running back Tyjae Spears while getting sacked near the goal line. Spears was unable to come up with the lateral and the Jets recovered.
As Levis headed to the sideline, CBS cameras caught Callahan asking Levis "What the f*** are doing?" His comments postgame were less expletive-filled but the message toward Levis remained the same.
"We can't have it," Callahan said of Levis' turnover. "He's got to protect our team better, he's got to protect the ball better. It's inexcusable to do those types of things."
Callahan said Sunday's loss was the "same story" after Week 1's 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.
"Same story as the last one," Coach Brian Callahan said after the game. "I thought we played better than last week, but the mistakes were critical. It's incredibly frustrating, but at the end of the day I think we have what it takes on our team to win football games. We've been in position to win them, and we've made just enough mistakes to not."
Levis was asked about his turnover and admitted it was like "deja vu" after he tossed what became the game-losing pick-six against Bears last week.
"It's kind of weird," Levis said. "Cally came in (the locker room) and said the same thing, it's like déjà vu. Saw it twice in a row, shooting ourselves in the foot. You're not going to win football games like that."
Levis finished 19 of 28 passing for 192 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added four carries for 38 yards and the lost fumble.
The Titans host the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
