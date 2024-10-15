Titans Coach Still Looking for Answers at Crucial Position
The Tennessee Titans have tons of questions to answer as they head into Week 7's matchup against the Buffalo Bills with a 1-4 record.
Tennessee is coming off of a disappointing 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 that saw the offense once again fail to find consistency.
However, not all the blame this time is on quarterback Will Levis, who finished with just 95 passing yards. The Titans shot themselves in the foot on multiple occassions due to penalties committed by the offensive line, more specifically right tackle Leroy Watson IV.
Watson, who was signed to the active roster prior to Week 6, was called for two false starts and one holding penalty against the Colts. He took the place of Nicholas Petit-Frere, but Titans head coach Brian Callahan said that there's still an open competition at that position and admitted that Watson "wasn't great" in the loss.
"I wouldn't say that position is locked down by any stretch," Callahan said, per the team website. "We'll see. We're trying to find an answer there. We haven't gotten the caliber of play that's required to have a right tackle that can function, and so far the results have not been where we need them to be. Leroy wasn't terrible, but he wasn't great, and we'll keep looking at it."
Despite the penalties from the unit as a whole, there's some optimism knowing that Levis wasn't sacked and that the running game paved the way with 146 yards on 28 attempts.
Regardless, it's hard to lean on moral victories while having a 1-4 record. The Titans will need to put the dissapointment behind them if they are to have any chance at upsetting the Bills on the road in Week 7.
