Titans Coach Reacts to Cam Ward Pick
After months of waiting, the Tennessee Titans officially have their new franchise quarterback ahead of the 2025 season.
The Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay on Thursday night, a move that felt inevitable in the final weeks leading up to the big day.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan met with the media right after the pick was announced and made it clear how pumped the organization is to bring Ward to Nashville.
"Excited to add Cam to our football team," Callahan said, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "He's a fantastic young man, very talented quarterback. He has all the qualities that you look for in the position, and everything about him as a person and a player fits everything that we're looking for. And it's a really exciting moment for our organization, for our coaching staff, for our front office, I think most importantly for our fans."
Callahan added that there remains work to be done, but it's clear the coaching staff and front office is ready for a season of improvement after finishing with a 3-14 record in 2024.
"This is an awesome moment for us to be able to have a player the caliber of Cam Ward and can't wait to get to work. We got a long road ahead and get ready to go. We don't play until September, but there's a lot of work to be done in the meantime. But incredibly excited about adding Cam and to get started, get back to work."
During his only season at Miami, Ward completed 305 of 454 passes for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 60 carries for 204 yards and four more scores on the ground.
