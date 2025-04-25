Titans Select Cam Ward First Overall in 2025 NFL Draft
The notion that the Tennessee Titans would select Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft seemed to strengthen day by day in recent months.
On Thursday, when Day One kicked off at 8:00 ET, the Titans removed all doubt when the Miami quarterback's name was called at the top of the draft. Despite the various glaring needs, Ward was too enticing through the eyes of Tennessee's decision-makers.
Early in the draft conversation, many compared Ward to Shedeur Sanders as both appeared viable for the No. 1 overall pick. After all, Sanders did lead college football with a 74 percent completion rate last season.
While that's an impressive number, Ward led the league in passing touchdowns (39), and he finished second in passing yards (4,313). From a bigger picture perspective, Ward led a Hurricanes offense that finished first in total offense (537.2 yards/game), third in passing offense (348.2 yards/game, 41 TD), first in scoring offense (43.9 points/game), and first in third-down conversions (56.3%).
It was clear the Titans were heavily considering Ward prior to Miami's Pro Day. Once he threw in front of the top brass on March 25, that interest in the Texas-born passer seemed to skyrocket.
“One of the things I learned is that his arm strength in person is a lot better than I thought it was on tape, and it was pretty good on tape,” CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson said. “So, that was fun to watch…He has an edge to him. He feels like, it my opinion…he has a lot to prove. And like we said last night, if there was any doubt about him being the first overall pick before yesterday, it felt like he removed those doubts. It was a near flawless performance.
“In the…last few years I’ve been to Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, and then last year, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye (Pro Days),” Wilson continued. “This was the best Pro Day performance I've seen in person, and it might not even be close.”
With Ward onboard, it'll be interesting to see who the Titans select on Day Two. On Friday, Tennesse has only one pick, the No. 35 overall selection in the second round. Beyond that, the Titans carry a pair of fourth-round picks (#102, #119), two fifth-round selections (#142, #168), a sixth-round pick (#180), and a final seventh-rounder (#241).
