Titans Urged to Make Day 2 NFL Draft Trade
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for the NFL Draft this weekend, and they probably wished they had one or two more picks on Day 2 of the event.
The Titans will pick at No. 1 and 35 overall for the first two rounds, but then they aren't expected to be on the clock until the top of Day 3 and the fourth round.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Titans could trade back into Day 2 with the Minnesota Vikings.
"A more realistic deal for the Titans would involve packaging a pair of Day 3 selections to move into the bottom of Round 3. The team doesn't possess a third-round pick because of the L'Jarius Sneed deal, and it could benefit from adding another prospect from the Day 2 pool. Why? It's looking like teams may struggle to find value in the back half of the draft," Knox writes.
"Minnesota, which has just four total selections, would be a good team to target with trade offers. Making this move could allow Tennessee to snag a prospect like Georgia interior lineman Dylan Fairchild, who was recently mocked at No. 97 by the B/R Scouting Department."
The Titans could take a player for the offensive line, but it is probably more likely for the team to seek either a wide receiver or pass rusher, whichever position isn't selected at No. 35.
The team's three biggest needs are at quarterback, wideout and on the edge. Cam Ward will satisfy the first need with the No. 1 overall pick, and then a player like Tennessee's James Pearce could make sense for the team at No. 35. That would allow someone like Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams to be the team's next selection at No. 97 overall.
