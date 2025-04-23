Titans Double Dip at Quarterback in Final Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft begins with the Tennessee Titans on the clock, and they will kick things off on Thursday. While several mock drafts, predictions, and projections have been done over the last several months, this is where the buck stops with the final mock draft of the 2025 cycle.
Round 1, Pick 1: QB Cam Ward, Miami
This has been written in Sharpie for the last month. For the Titans' sake, let's hope Ward works out and ends up being their long-term solution.
Round 2, Pick 35: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
Burden's stock seems to be slipping, which is fine with the Titans. His production in 2024 wasn't as good as his tremendous 2023 season, but Missouri as a whole was worse offensively, so take that with a grain of salt. However, if he slips to the Titans to pair with Cam Ward, everyone else's loss is Tennessee's treasure.
Round 4, Pick 103: EDGE Elijah Roberts, SMU
Roberts is one of the more underrated players in this class, but could end up being one of the best. He had eight sacks and an astounding 45 hurries in 2024, and was one of the most well-rounded defenders in college football. His pass rush win rate was 22.4 percent, which is an astronomical number, but he is also an incredible run stopper. Keep his name in mind on Day Three because this is a guy who could end up being one of the steals of the draft.
Round 4, Pick 120: LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
The former captain of the Fighting Irish could very well end up becoming the defensive captain of the Titans. He has a terrific nose for the ball when defending the run and passes in the shallow part of the field, and when he gets his hands on you, it's rare he won't bring you down. The Titans could end up building their defense around Kiser should he be picked.
Remaining Picks:
- Round 5, Pick 141: CB Zy Alexander, LSU
- Round 5, Pick 167: EDGE Tyler Baron, Miami
- Round 6, Pick 178: QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
- Round 6, Pick 188: LB Kobe King, Penn State
