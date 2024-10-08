Titans Connected to Superstar QB to Replace Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans have not had a good start to the 2024 NFL season. For second-year quarterback Will Levis, it has been even worse.
After receiving a lot of hype throughout the offseason, Levis has come out slow to begin the year. He has had turnover issues throghout the first four games and also suffered a shoulder injury in the team's last game.
His struggles and the team's lack of success has led to fans and some media members calling for the Titans to consider replacing Levis at quaterback.
The Draft Network is one of those suggesting that Tennessee should replace Levis. In their most recent mock draft, they have the Titans bringing in a dynamic replacement for their young quarterback.
With the No. 7 overall pick, they have Tennessee bringing in Miami star quarterback Cam Ward.
"Will Levis may be the starting quarterback for now, but our eyes tell us that Mason Rudolph led the most effective version of the Titans' offense when he had the opportunity. But neither one is the Titans' QB of the future. Brian Callahan is an offensive-minded coach who will have an opportunity to find "his guy" for his offense in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cam Ward is that guy. Ward has had some lows when it comes to early-game turnovers, but man does he have some moxie. He's clutch in big moments, a true leader of men in the huddle, and oozes talent. He's a great fit in Callahan's offense."
Ward has put together a strong 2024 season thus far for the Hurricanes. He has the team looking like a potential College Football Playoff contender.
During the season so far, Ward has completed 69.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,219 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also picked up 161 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Over the last few weeks, Ward has been one of the fastest rising players in mock drafts. Getting all the way up to No. 7 would be a reasonable projection. However, the Titans moving on from Levis to draft Ward would be a bit of a surprise.
Levis has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions. His numbers obviously aren't great, but he's in his second season and is just 25 years old. Moving on from him already and admitting the waste of the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft would be a surprise.
All of that being said, this could be something to keep an eye on. If Ward is available when Tennessee is on the clock, they could strongly consider him.
Only time will tell, but Levis will need to start turning things around soon to shut down all of the rumblings. Hopefully, he'll be able to do just that.
