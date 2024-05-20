Titans Could Add Primetime Spots This Season
The Tennessee Titans won't be on national television very often during the 2024 NFL season.
The team has just one primetime game scheduled in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. However, the schedule is subject to change and the Titans could find themselves under the bright lights more often down the stretch.
Only the first six weeks of the NFL schedule are set in stone, and while there are times for a large majority of the games beyond then, some contests may change.
When it comes to the Titans, they could have a chance to move into primetime later in the season, especially considering the fact that they play four of their final five games within the AFC South.
Back in 2022, the NFL moved two games in Week 18 from Sunday to Saturday if there were playoff implications. The Titans were moved to the Saturday and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, conceding the lead in the AFC South.
This year, they face the reigning division champion Houston Texans, and they could end up being in a playoff-implicated game, which could put the Titans in primetime. That may be their best chance to have a game on primetime late in the year.
In order for games to be flexed out of primetime, the teams either need to be underperforming or face a big injury that takes away the appeal of the matchup. Every year seems to have a few of those instances, so those may pop up as the season rolls along.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!