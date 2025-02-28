Titans Could Land Talented SEC LB
The Tennessee Titans are in need of adding some pass rushers at some point during the offseason.
The team has Harold Landry III and Arden Key manning the position for now, but neither of those guys are in the prime of their respective careers, so the Titans need to inject some youth into the position.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Shemar Stewart could make sense for the Titans at the top of the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"After securing the future of the Titans offense, it would be nice for the team to be able to turn its attention to the defense," Ballentine writes.
"Tennessee had one of the most toothless pass rushes in the league last season. It would be a hard sell for the Titans to just stand pat with Harold Landry III and Arden Key working as the primary edge-rushers next season."
"Instead, they should hope that at least one of the top pass-rushers in this class slides out of the first round," Ballentine continued.
"Shemar Stewart is a late-riser up draft boards who is likely to see another stock boost when workout results come in. However, he's still an unfinished product who may carry more risk than some are willing to take in the first round."
"The Titans should gladly take him if given the opportunity."
Stewart has the size to be a strong player in the NFL, but he doesn't necessarily have the collegiate results.
Stewart recorded a mere 4.5 sacks this past season for the Aggies, which is pretty low given his archetype. However, there is hope that once Stewart reaches the NFL that he will land with a coaching staff that can unlock his true potential.
