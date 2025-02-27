Titans Eyeing RB in NFL Draft?
The Tennessee Titans have a solidified 1-2 punch out of the backfield with veteran Tony Pollard and third-year pro Tyjae Spears.
With the pair of them setting the tone for the Titans, there might not be much room for other touches in the backfield. However, Titans head coach Brian Callahan isn't ruling out the potential to add another running back or two.
"I'm happy with those guys," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"But I do think there's room to continue to add there. See if you can't find a different style runner that maybe complements those guys. We'll see what that looks like. There's a lot of different sizes and shapes that those guys come in."
The Titans could become more dynamic if another running back entered the backfield, and general manager Mike Borgonzi praised the position's draft class this year.
"I'd say obviously defensive line, specifically the edge players, it's a really deep draft. I would say running backs, it's a good draft. There's some good tight ends in that position group. I think it's a good draft overall, but there's certainly some positions that have more strength and a little bit more depth in the middle to later rounds as well."
Pollard will be on the second year of a three-year deal and Spears will also have two years left on his rookie contract. This means that the Titans don't need to draft a running back this season. However, if there is a player that they like, they could bring him in and have him working behind Pollard and Spears, or the new player could even challenge both of them for reps if he's ready.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
