Titans Could Make Ravens Star Top Priority in Free Agency
The Tennessee Titans had a lot of problems this past season, and while poor quarterback play was the most discussed issues, another hole was just as glaring: the offensive line.
The Titans laid claim to one of the worst offensive line units in football in 2024, and while Will Levis certainly had his own fair share of troubles, he certainly didn't get much help in the trenches.
As a result, Tennessee is expected to address the area this offseason, and Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has named the Titans one of the top landing spots for Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley in NFL free agency.
"The Titans allowed a combined 208 pressures and 37 sacks this past season," Brooke wrote. "Nicholas Petit-Frere struggled mightily, allowing 41 pressures and 10 sacks. First-round tackle JC Latham didn't fare much better but could benefit by flipping from left tackle to either right tackle or guard, where he played in college. Regardless of who plays where, the Titans need an upgrade at left tackle, especially if they plan on taking a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. They have $44 million in cap space to work with, and a large portion of that should go toward upgrading the offensive line."
Brooke went on to say that Tennessee should make Stanley its "top priority" next month, as he would definitely plug a major gap in the Titans' offense.
Stanley registered a 79.6 pass-blocking grade at Pro Football Focus this past year and made the second Pro Bowl appearance of his career.
The 31-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Notre Dame, was originally selected by the Ravens with the sixth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.
One major issue with Stanley, however, is his durability. The 2024 campaign represented the first time in his career that he played a full season.
