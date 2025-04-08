Titans Could Sign Former Seahawks, Texans OT
The Tennessee Titans could look to make another acquisition to their offensive line this offseason.
According to NFL insiders Paul Kuharsky and Joseph Person, the Titans will be hosting veteran offensive tackle George Fant for a visit.
Fant most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2024 season for two games, while he appeared as a starter for the Houston Texans for 13 games in 2023.
If signed, he could follow the long-spanning trend of the Titans’ offseason so far of bolstering their offensive trenches with veteran talent. Tennessee has already added big names like Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler to line up as Week One starters for the season ahead, but an addition of Fant could make for a worthwhile depth addition at tackle.
Fant has played most of his career lined up at right tackle, and could inevitably factor in behind second-year tackle JC Latham for next season as a backup, as long as the Titans’ plan to shift their 2024 first round to the other side of the line pans out as planned.
Fant started as an undrafted free agent from Western Kentucky University, starting his career with the Seahawks for his first three seasons in the league from 2016 to 2018, and has since been a starter for 75 games across nearly a decade.
At 32 years old coming off a season in which he suited up for just two contests, it’s hard to see Fant factor in as a full-time starter with a major role on this Titans line for the season ahead. However, as another depth piece to help round out this unit top to bottom is hard to turn down at the right price.
It remains to be seen if the two sides come to agreement on a deal, but it’s clear the Titans are at least leaving the door open for an opportunity. Keep an eye on Fant’s name over the coming days to see if Tennessee opts to make yet another hopeful upgrade to their offensive line for 2025.
