Titans Could Target Off the Radar QB
The Tennessee Titans finding a new quarterback this offseason is almost a guarantee. After a brutal 2024 season under center, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Titans will bring in a new option.
Most believe that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft will be used on a quarterback. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have been the two biggest names attached to Tennessee with that pick.
However, is there a chance that the Titans would rather draft a quarterback later to bring in competition for Will Levis? Could they still think that Levis has the potential to be their starter?
Or, could Tennessee target a veteran quarterback, draft a young signal caller later in the draft, and move on from Levis?
There are so many questions that the Titans will need to answer.
Colton Edwards of FanSided has named Tennessee as a potential landing spot for Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback Will Howard in the NFL Draft.
At one point, Howard was viewed as a fourth or fifth round pick. Following his impressive season that ended with a dynamic run to a national championship, Howard was given a second round grade by Edwards.
During the 2024 college football season with Ohio State, Howard ended up completing 73.1 percent of his pass attempts for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also chipped in with 226 yards and seven more scores on the ground.
Howard has shown enough potential that there are some who think he could develop into being an NFL starter down the road.
In this scenario, the Titans would not be drafting Howard to play in 2025. They would be either starting Levis again or bringing in a veteran bridge quarterback.
No one knows what Tennessee is going to do this offseason. Howard could be an option for the Titans, but it's just as likely that they'll use the top pick on one of the two quarterbacks mentioned above.
