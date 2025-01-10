Titans Could Trade For Familiar Friend
It's no secret that the Tennessee Titans are in need of a right tackle.
In fact, Titans head coach Brian Callahan said that the right tackle position is the one that needs to be filled the most out of anything on the roster.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests that the Titans should trade for Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin, who began his career in Tennessee in 2016.
"The Tennessee Titans have $67.6 million in projected cap space and need an upgrade over Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle — he was responsible for 10 penalties and 10 sacks allowed in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus," Knox writes.
"Former Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan now holds the same position in Tennessee."
Conklin, 30, was the No. 8 overall pick by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent four years with the Titans and was even an All-Pro in his rookie season with the team.
After four years in Tennessee, Conklin signed a massive deal with the Browns in free agency, ending his run with the Titans.
In 6,629 career snaps, Conklin has just 14 holding calls against his name, making him one of the best tackles in the NFL.
If the Titans were to bring Conklin back to Tennessee, it would give them someone reliable protecting Will Levis or whoever is back under center, giving them a much better chance at succeeding.
He is signed with the Browns for the next two seasons, so a trade for his services won't be cheap. However, the Browns are in need of cutting some cap space with quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract taking up a bulk of the budget for the team.
Once the Titans hire a general manager, one of the first calls should be to the Browns to inquire about Conklin's availability.
