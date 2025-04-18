Titans Showing Interest in Surging LSU RB
The Tennessee Titans are among the many teams taking an interest in a certain backfield prospect.
According to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler, the Titans have shown interest in LSU running back Josh Williams in the weeks ahead of the draft.
Williams, a five-year player at LSU, enters this year's class as a projected undrafted free agent pickup. Yet, it hasn't been without a ton of interest in his services from various front offices.
According to Fowler, the Titans joined alongside teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, and even their division rival Houston Texans, within the bundle of those seemingly interested in Williams.
During his last season at LSU, Williams put up 117 carries in the backfield for 482 yards with six touchdowns on the ground. He also posed a threat as a receiver by logging 31 receptions on 263 yards.
He's a bit smaller in terms of his frame, standing 5-foot-8, 196 pounds, but has the speed to counter, as he ran a 4.44 during this year's combine.
For the Titans, he could be a complementary addition behind a potential Cam Ward-led offense, and would likely be an eye-catching name to watch in competing for a role on a 53-man roster as a back behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.
If the Titans covet Williams considerably, perhaps they could even look to bring him on board the roster with one of their two dart throws in the sixth round in the draft, or perhaps a trade into the seventh, as Tennessee has no seventh-rounders currently at their disposal. Doing so could be a bold move for an undersized back, but with extreme interest across NFL clubs, perhaps there could be something special in the LSU product that scouts see.
Regardless, keep Williams tabbed as a name to watch for the Titans as the 2025 NFL Draft begins to unravel on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!