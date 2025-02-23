Titans Could Get Travis Hunter With Daring Trade
For some time now, the Tennessee Titans have been linked to an interesting possibility of trading away their number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Being in such an unpredictable class with no clear number-one pick or top quarterback prospect paired with an array of roster needs down the board for Tennessee, the idea of a trade-down situation could have some more intrigue than in years past –– potentially with a team that could be more eager to land a young quarterback prospect this offseason.
In the eyes of CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, the Titans could look for a slight shift down the board with the New York Giants. During his latest NFL mock draft, Fornelli has Tennessee moving to three, selecting Colorado's Travis Hunter, while the Giants target their quarterback of the future in Cam Ward.
"I don't think Cam Ward would've been one of the first three quarterbacks chosen last season, but because of his size, arm and potential, I expect he'll be the first one taken this year. The Giants jump up to No. 1 to get him," Fornelli wrote. "Travis Hunter is listed as a DB for the combine, but that's because he needs to be listed as something. Whether he ends up primarily as a corner or receiver, the Titans can use the help at either spot."
Depending on the package in play for Tennessee to trade down, the scenario could be the most sensible, even if they're trading out of the pick to select a potential franchise quarterback.
Instead, the Titans could go a different direction for Travis Hunter, a prospect who's gotten considerable attention as the best in the class following his Heisman-winning campaign, all while collecting extra assets to move down two slots.
For a quarterback-hungry team like the Giants, they're a franchise that could be the perfect partner for the Titans if they're in the market to make a deal. If New York is willing to pivot from their first-rounder next year with the chance of putting additional assets on the table, Tennessee would be foolish to not at least heavily consider the concept.
