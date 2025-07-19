Titans Counting on Second-Year Pro to Grow
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to see more from their second-year cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in the 2025 campaign.
Brownlee, a fifth-round pick in 2024 out of Louisville, started 14 games for the Titans in his rookie season, stepping in for L'Jarius Sneed, who was injured for most of the year.
After playing a year in the NFL, the Titans hope to see growth from Brownlee after an offseason of development.
"A fifth-round pick of the Titans in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brownlee finished third on the team with 74 tackles in his rookie season, with an interception, seven tackles for loss, and nine passes defensed," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
"Brownlee's mission heading into his second season is to make more game-changing plays by getting his hands on the football more often. Brownlee looked locked in during offseason work, and he seems poised for even better things in 2025."
The Titans may not need to rely on Brownlee to have as large of a load this season with Sneed expected to return to form, but the second-year pro is ready for action if his name is called.
Playing so frequently in his rookie season was crucial for Brownlee's development and the Titans are better off with him having played so much.
The goal for Brownlee in his second season should be to limit the mistakes and penalties when possible.
Tennessee was one of the most penalized teams on the defensive side of the ball and that's an easy way to get things to turn around.
If Brownlee and the Titans can get better in that aspect of the game, the team will likely be better than the 3-14 record it posted last season.
The Titans are getting ready for training camp practices, which begin next week.
