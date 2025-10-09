Titans Create New Team Award After Comeback Win
With his head-coaching chair almost inarguably on fire after the Tennessee Titans opened the 2025 season winless through the first month, Brian Callahan is pulling out all the stops to keep the team motivated, and winning, after their first victory in Arizona against the Cardinals last week.
The coach's unrelenting optimism has taken latest shape in the form of a new cosmetic award handed out to the team's most impactful, "in the trenches" player, assumedly on a weekly basis. The "Dirty Work Player of the Game," as it has been dubbed, will be fitted with a unique black jersey in work following the game, ensuring they stand out among their teammates as an example and blueprint to follow.
After the Cardinals win, the first recipient of the honor was deemed linebacker Cedric Gray. Gray, who was taken with the 106th overall pick to Tennessee in the 2024 NFL Draft, had a whopping 12 credited tackles against Arizona. His efforts undoubtedly led the Titans late defensive surge in the must-win scenario, allowing Cam Ward and the offensive unit just enough breathing room to air the ball out and get into field goal range in the literal nick of time.
Tennessee Titans' reporter Jim Wyatt posted a live-look at Gray, and his new threads, in action at the team's mid-week practice on X (Twitter):
"Coach started (the award), and I was able to earn that award, and the prize is to wear the black jersey," Gray said of the procedure, after practice. "It looked pretty good, I liked it. I told coach I've got to get that the rest of the year."
Say what you will about Coach Callahan - and truly, there is much to be said - but coming up with a midseason ritual to give your guys a little extra incentive to perform, and furthermore, seeing it immediately work, is worth at least a few flowers.
"I definitely feel like that's part of my role," Gray continued, in reference to his "dirty work" style of play. "As a linebacker, you kind of have to do the dirty work. You're in the middle of the defense, taking on blockers, being aggressive... just doing whatever I can to help the team win."
Gray, according to his own words, is planning to double down on his new hardware in the Titans' road bout with the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. If he and his 1-4 team can manage another win in the process, this previously lost season could get much more interesting going forward.
